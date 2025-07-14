HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Model who fought against colourism dies by suicide

Mon, 14 July 2025
Former Miss Puducherry and an advocate for inclusivity in the fashion industry, San Rachel, died on Saturday at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). 

Rachel, 26, had reportedly attempted suicide on July 5 by consuming sleeping pills.

Rachel was known for breaking barriers in the fashion industry and championing diversity. Rachel, who lost her mother at a young age, was raised by her father Gandhi, who supported her dreams of pursuing a modelling career.

Defying industry biases around skin tone, Rachel emerged as a strong voice against colourism, earning recognition for challenging the dominance of 'fair skin' standards.

