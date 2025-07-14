HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Couple found dead with bullet wounds at homestay in UP

Mon, 14 July 2025
10:51
A young couple was found dead with bullet wounds at a homestay in Kotwali area of Ayodhya, a senior police officer said on Monday. Ayodhya Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakrapani Tripathi said the bodies were recovered from the homestay named Gauri Shankar Palace on Sunday evening. 

"On the evening of 13th July, information was received at Kotwali Ayodhya that a young man and woman staying in a homestay named Gauri Shankar Palace were not responding despite repeated knocking on the door. On this information, Ayodhya police, forensic team and other senior officers immediately reached the spot," Tripathi told ANI. 

The SP said a pistol was also seized from their their room and invesitigations are on. The other necessary legal action will be taken after the post mortem of the bodies today. "In the presence of independent witnesses, the door was broken in front of the camera recording. Both the young man and the woman were found dead inside, and a pistol was found there, and there were bullet marks on the bodies of both. The remaining recovery and legal action is being done. Soon, the post-mortem will be conducted, and necessary legal action will be taken," he added. 

Further information is awaited. 

Earlier in March this year, a newlywed couple was found dead in their bedroom in Cantonment area here. While the woman was found dead on the bed, her husband was found hanging from ceiling fan. -- ANI

