18:03





"I believe he wants peace," Trump said, adding: "I mean, I know him very well. Yeah, I think he wants peace. I think he would tell me if he didn't. I trust him on this subject."





Trump has sung a very different tune in recent days, and especially on Tuesday.





Five months ago, President Donald Trump turned heads when he claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin '" the man who had invaded Ukraine '" wanted peace in Ukraine.