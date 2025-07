17:16





Dragged by late selling, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 176.43 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 83,536.08. During the day, it lost 330.23 points or 0.39 per cent to 83,382.28. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 46.40 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 25,476.10. -- PTI

Stock markets closed lower on Wednesday due to selling in IT and oil & gas shares as investors turned cautious ahead of the start of earnings season and mixed global trends.