HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man arrested for waving Palestinian flag during Muharram procession in UP

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
00:56
File image
File image
 A man has been arrested for allegedly waving Palestinian flag during Muharram procession in Agra, the police said on Tuesday. 

Itmad-ud-Daula station house officer Devendra Dubey said that a video, which clearly showed a man waving the Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession on July 6 evening, was widely circulated on social media. 

Based on the viral video, the youth was identified as Aman Khan. 

The video was said to have recorded near the Yamuna Ghat, close to Yamuna Bridge in Agra, Dubey said. 

Aman was booked under relevant provisions of the law and arrested on Monday, the SHO added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WhatsApp harassment of juniors equals ragging: UGC
LIVE! WhatsApp harassment of juniors equals ragging: UGC

Business rival paid Rs 4L to kill Gopal Khemka: Police
Business rival paid Rs 4L to kill Gopal Khemka: Police

Bihar Police claim to have solved the Gopal Khemka murder case, citing a land deal gone wrong as the motive. Suspects have been arrested and the murder weapon recovered.

Nationwide strike over labour reforms may hit key sectors
Nationwide strike over labour reforms may hit key sectors

Over 25 crore workers across India are set to strike against new labour codes and privatisation, potentially disrupting banking, postal, and other essential services.

Ahmedabad hospital performs last rites for AI victims
Ahmedabad hospital performs last rites for AI victims

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital performed the last rites for body parts of 19 victims of the June 12 Air India plane crash. The body parts were discovered after the initial remains were handed over to families.

Maha leaders rebuke BJP MP's 'patak patak ke...' dare
Maha leaders rebuke BJP MP's 'patak patak ke...' dare

"I feel no one can reject the contribution of Maharashtra and Marathi people in the history and present of the country. If someone is rejecting it, then I feel it is wrong," Fadnavis said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD