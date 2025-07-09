Man arrested for waving Palestinian flag during Muharram procession in UP

00:56

Itmad-ud-Daula station house officer Devendra Dubey said that a video, which clearly showed a man waving the Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession on July 6 evening, was widely circulated on social media.





Based on the viral video, the youth was identified as Aman Khan.





The video was said to have recorded near the Yamuna Ghat, close to Yamuna Bridge in Agra, Dubey said.





Aman was booked under relevant provisions of the law and arrested on Monday, the SHO added. -- PTI

