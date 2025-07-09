HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo flight returns after takeoff due to technical snag

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
11:00
File pic
File pic
A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 175 passengers returned to Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna after takeoff on Wednesday morning as one of its engines developed a technical snag due to a bird hit, airport officials said. 

All the 175 passengers and crew were safe, they said. 

"IGO5009 Patna to Delhi reported bird hit after takeoff at 0842 IST, one dead bird in pieces found on runway during inspection. The same was advised to the aircraft through the Approach Control Unit. Message received from the approach control unit that aircraft requested to come back to Patna due to vibration in one engine. Local stand-by declared and aircraft landed safely at 0903 IST on runway 7. All passengers are safe," a statement issued by Patna airport said. 

The flight will undergo inspection. The airlines will make alternate arrangements for the passengers to send them to their destination, officials said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 dead, 5 rescued in Vadodara bridge collapse
LIVE! 3 dead, 5 rescued in Vadodara bridge collapse

Ex-Secretary Arrested For Swindling Alia Bhatt
Ex-Secretary Arrested For Swindling Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's former secretary Vedika Shetty was arrested by the Juhu police in Mumbai for swindling Rs 76 lakhs from her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd, and her personal accounts.

'For The 1st Time Voters Will Have To Prove...'
'For The 1st Time Voters Will Have To Prove...'

'40 percent of voters in Bihar will be excluded.'

Shiv Sena MLA slaps canteen staff over stale food
Shiv Sena MLA slaps canteen staff over stale food

Ruling Shiv Sena's MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly slapped an employee of a canteen at the MLA's hostel in Mumbai after complaining about being served stale food.

CDS flags new threat: Bangladesh joins China-Pak axis
CDS flags new threat: Bangladesh joins China-Pak axis

Possible convergence of interest among China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh may result in serious implications for India's stability and security dynamics, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD