Visually impaired, minor student raped for 2 years in school hostel

According to police officials, the 12-year-old student staying at the hostel of a school for visually impaired, was being raped for the last two years.





"This was revealed by the victim when she went home during the summer holidays. When the holiday ended she refused to return to the hostel and informed her parents about how she was being sexually assaulted for the last two years by a staff of the school. Her parents lodged a written complaint at police station."





As per the FIR in the case, the victim was raped from 2023 to 2025 in the hostel premises of the school.





Agamkuan police station officer in-charge Neeraj Kumar Pandey said police have arrested accused Ajeet Kumar Singh, who is a clerk at the school and he was sent to judicial custody.





"We are waiting for the medical report of the victim to file the chargesheet against jailed accused," the police said.





The victim's father said his daughter was studying in the school since 2018 while staying in the hostel. The victim told her father that the accused threatened to beat her and oust her from school if she revealed the rape.





MI Khan in Patna for Rediff.

In a shocking incident, a minor girl who is visually impaired and was a student at a government-run school in Patna was raped over two years. The main accused was arrested and sent to jail after an FIR was lodged, police said on Tuesday.