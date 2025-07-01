HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Rajnath speaks to US defence secretary Pete Hegseth

Tue, 01 July 2025
21:08
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to US defence secretary Pete Hegseth and appreciated the "unwavering support" the US extended to India in its fight against terrorism.

In a phone conversation, Singh and Hegseth also took stock of India-US defence collaboration.

"Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US defence partnership and strengthen cooperation in capacity building," Singh said in a social media post.

"Conveyed my deep appreciation for the unwavering support extended by the US to India in its fight against terrorism. Looking forward to meeting him at an early date," he said.

It was the first phone conversation between Singh and Hegseth following the May 7-10 military conflict between India and Pakistan. -- PTI

