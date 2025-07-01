EC puts off meet with Oppn over Bihar voter list revision

18:07





They said on June 30, a legal counsel of the Congress, in an e-mail, sought an urgent meeting with the EC on July 2 regarding the revision exercise on behalf of several political parties.





He claimed to be representing a multi-party delegation and named almost all the INDIA bloc parties in the e-mail.





The sources said that the commission sought confirmation from these parties for the meeting, but it has not been received it so far. Therefore, the meeting has been "deferred", they said.

