12:54

Maharashtra Congress MLA Nana Patole was suspended from the state legislative assembly for a day on Tuesday after he climbed the speaker's podium. Soon after the Question Hour, Patole, who is the former assembly speaker, demanded action against BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar and Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate for "insulting" farmers. He came on the podium and was seen arguing with Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The House was subsequently adjourned for five minutes. -- PTI