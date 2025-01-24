Cab driver sets himself on fire in Bengaluru





The deceased has been identified as Manjunath, who hailed from Tumakuru, they said.





The incident occurred on Thursday night in an area that comes under the Jnanabharathi police station limits, they added.





Preliminary inquiry has revealed that there were disputes between Manjunath and his wife Nayana Raj, who is a makeup artist. Due to feud, they were living separately since 2023. Nayana had filed a case in the court, a senior police officer said.





However, Manjunath was not in favour of divorce and used to come regularly to her apartment and plead that he would live with her peacefully without causing trouble. During his visits, he tried to convince her to not divorce him, he said.





On Thursday morning, Manjunath went to his wife's house but she refused to open the door. Enraged with it, he returned to her house at 11 pm and allegedly set himself on fire with kKerosene and died in front of her apartment, said S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Bengaluru).





According to police, Manjunath had fallen in love with Nayana. Going against the wish of family, he married her at Dharmasthala in 2016. Since then they were living in Vimaleshwara Kripa, Jnanabharathi NGEF Layout.





They have a nine-year-old son studying in Class 4.





A case has been registered under section 194 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the police said.

