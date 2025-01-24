RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cab driver sets himself on fire in Bengaluru

January 24, 2025  13:14
image
A 39-year-old cab driver died by suicide after setting himself on fire with kerosene outside his estranged wife's house here over family feud, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath, who hailed from Tumakuru, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in an area that comes under the Jnanabharathi police station limits, they added.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that there were disputes between Manjunath and his wife Nayana Raj, who is a makeup artist. Due to feud, they were living separately since 2023. Nayana had filed a case in the court, a senior police officer said.

However, Manjunath was not in favour of divorce and used to come regularly to her apartment and plead that he would live with her peacefully without causing trouble. During his visits, he tried to convince her to not divorce him, he said.

On Thursday morning, Manjunath went to his wife's house but she refused to open the door. Enraged with it, he returned to her house at 11 pm and allegedly set himself on fire with kKerosene and died in front of her apartment, said S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Bengaluru).

According to police, Manjunath had fallen in love with Nayana. Going against the wish of family, he married her at Dharmasthala in 2016. Since then they were living in Vimaleshwara Kripa, Jnanabharathi NGEF Layout.

They have a nine-year-old son studying in Class 4.

A case has been registered under section 194 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the police said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif attacker's police custody extended till Jan 29
LIVE! Saif attacker's police custody extended till Jan 29

1 dead, 10 missing after blast at Maha ordnance factory
1 dead, 10 missing after blast at Maha ordnance factory

One person was killed in a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, and search and rescue efforts are underway for 10 employees, police said.

Waqf Bill panel meeting heats up as Mirwaiz appears
Waqf Bill panel meeting heats up as Mirwaiz appears

The meeting of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill began on a stormy note on Friday, with opposition members claiming they were not being given adequate time to study the proposed changes to the draft legislation.

Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action
Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has disposed of a lecturer's petition alleging that the authorities of a government college were forcing him to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The petitioner, a guest faculty at a government...

'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'
'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'

'We are not anti-national like these armed secessionists. We have no intention of breaking away from the Indian Union.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances