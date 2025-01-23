RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi court dismisses plea against Husain's paintings

January 23, 2025  19:27
M F Husain/File image
M F Husain/File image
A Delhi court has refused to issue directions for the registration of an FIR on a plea that alleged that two paintings of late artist and Padma awardee M F Husain hurt religious sentiments. 

In the order issued on Wednesday, judicial magistrate first class Sahil Monga said that all the facts and circumstances of the case were within the knowledge of the complainant and CCTV footage of the Delhi Art Gallery and the paintings in question have already been seized. 

"In the considered opinion of this court, no further investigation and collection of evidences is required on the part of investigating agency at this stage as all the evidences are in the possession of complainant as well as on record," the judge said. 

The judge said the matter can proceed before the court as a complaint case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi court dismisses plea against Husain's paintings
LIVE! Delhi court dismisses plea against Husain's paintings

Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Jail
Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Jail

A Mumbai court sentenced filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months imprisonment in a cheque bounce case and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

After Ajit Doval, foreign secy Misri to visit China
After Ajit Doval, foreign secy Misri to visit China

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will travel to Beijing for a two-day trip beginning Sunday, marking the second high-profile visit from India to China in less than one-and-a-half months. The visit comes amidst ongoing border...

Pralay missiles, surveillance systems to debut on R-Day
Pralay missiles, surveillance systems to debut on R-Day

Ahead of Republic Day, the Indian Army announced on Thursday the addition of two new features to this year's parade: battlefield surveillance systems and a Defebce Research and Development Organisation tableau showcasing Pralay,...

Telangana man kills wife, boils body parts in cooker
Telangana man kills wife, boils body parts in cooker

A shocking murder case has surfaced in Venkateswara Colony under Meerpet Police Station limits in Rangareddy district of Telangana.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances