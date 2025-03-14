HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Security tightened across Delhi for Holi, Friday prayers; 25k cops deployed

Fri, 14 March 2025
The Delhi police are on high alert and security measures have been beefed up in view of Holi celebrations that coincide with the second Friday prayers of Ramzan, an official said. 

Over 25,000 security personnel have been deployed in Delhi to maintain law and order, the official said on Friday. 

Patrolling has been increased in all 15 police districts in the national capital, particularly in residential areas and places known for Holi gatherings. 

"No one will be allowed to breach law and order. Teams are keeping a strict vigil and teams are on high alert," he said. 

Traffic police and city police have set up joint pickets and special teams are deployed at major road intersections to check drunk driving and traffic violations, another official said. -- PTI

