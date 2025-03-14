HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
4 officials booked in Maha ordnance factory blast

Fri, 14 March 2025
10:33
image
The blast in the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on January 24, which claimed nine lives, was the result of alleged negligence in repairing machines and instruments, an official has said. 

Four officials from the defence production unit, where trainees were allegedly made to work in highly sensitive areas, have been named in the FIR (first information report) registered on March 8 by the Jawahar Nagar police. 

The police action is based on the findings of a probe committee formed after the accident that also left four injured, the official said on Thursday. 

The FIR has named Devendra Meena, divisional officer of the safety section, Aadil Farooqui, junior works manager of the maintenance department, section administration officer Anandrao Faye, and Sanjay Dhapade from the general administration department. 

A few other unnamed officials have also been booked. According to the police, an inquiry found that the Extrumix machine and other instruments in the LTPE (Low Temperature Plastic Explosives) section of the RX department in building number 23 had deteriorated, but repairs were neglected, ultimately leading to the blast. 

Also, trainees were assigned to work in highly sensitive sections of the unit. -- PTI

