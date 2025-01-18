RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells cops

January 18, 2025  11:49
Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has informed the police that the intruder who entered their house in Mumbai got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open, an official said on Saturday.

The police recorded the actress's statement following the attack at the Bollywood star couple's apartment in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

An intruder attacked Khan (54) after entering his 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building.

The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including on his neck, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The official said Kareena, in her statement, said the intruder got very aggressive during the scuffle with Saif, stabbing him multiple times.

He, however, did not touch the jewellery kept in the open.

He said the police are yet to record Khan's statement.

After the incident, Kareena's sister, actress Karishma Kapoor, took her to her residence in Khar, the official said.

The police have formed more than 30 teams to trace the attacker, who remains at large more than 48 hours after the incident.  -- PTI
The attacker's face was captured in CCTV footage. The video showed the assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Khan lives, at around...

Musk said on Friday that he believes India-US ties are "trending positive" and that he favours an enhanced trade partnership between the two nations.

Miles of iron anti-scale walls surround the area, with the Secret Service and Metro police patrolling vigilantly.The scene reflects the heightened precautions, likely influenced by the assassination attempt Donald Trump survived last...

The agreement will initiate the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

