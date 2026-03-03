HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Six US troops killed in Iran conflict

Tue, 03 March 2026
09:28
United States Central Command said on Monday that six American service members have been killed in action as major combat operations continue in the region. 

In a post on X, the command stated that US forces recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted personnel from a facility struck during Iran's initial attacks. 

The recovery effort followed intense fighting after the first wave of strikes. 

The identities of the fallen have not been released. 

Officials said the names will be made public 24 hours after their families are formally notified. 

