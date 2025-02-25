HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tharoor posts selfie with Piyush Goyal and says...

Tue, 25 February 2025
Share:
14:05
image
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted a selfie with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds on Tuesday, and said the revival of long-stalled India-UK FTA negotiations was most welcome.

"Good to exchange words with Jonathan Reynolds, Britain's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, in the company of his Indian counterpart, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal," he said of their meeting at an event on Monday. 

"The long-stalled FTA (Free Trade Agreement) negotiations have been revived, which is most welcome," Tharoor said on X. 

Tharoor's post created a buzz among political circles as it comes amid a row over his recent article in a newspaper that drew criticism from some Congress leaders in Kerala for his perceived praise of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state for boosting the investment climate. Tharoor's article in an English-language daily, praising the entrepreneurial growth in Kerala under the LDF government, kicked off a political storm in the state a week ago, with the Congress questioning the basis of it while the CPI(M) welcomed it. 

The BJP on Monday claimed that Tharoor's "marginalisation" in the Congress was inevitable after he contested the party's presidential election against Gandhi family "nominee" Mallikarjun Kharge. 

The Congress is nothing but a "proprietorship firm" of the Gandhi family, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya had charged. Tharoor on Sunday clarified that he did not praise the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala but instead highlighted the state's progress in the start-up sector. PTI

TOP STORIES

Delhi govt suffered Rs 2,000 cr losses due to liquor policy
Delhi govt suffered Rs 2,000 cr losses due to liquor policy

The report on the alleged liquor scam, a hot button issue in the run-up to the elections, claimed a loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 941.53 crore, saying timely permissions were not taken for opening the liquor vends in non-conforming...

LIVE! 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life term
LIVE! 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life term

Atishi, 11 other AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi assembly
Atishi, 11 other AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi assembly

Atishi alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office.

Kerala mass murdererer who killed 6 was on drugs?
Kerala mass murdererer who killed 6 was on drugs?

A 23-year-old man, identified as Afan, has been arrested for allegedly killing six people, including his 13-year-old brother, in Kerala. Police suspect that Afan was under the influence of drugs and have found evidence of drug use. The...

Hair loss outbreak in Maha village linked to wheat?
Hair loss outbreak in Maha village linked to wheat?

The cases of sudden hair loss, or 'acute onset alopecia totalis', were reported in 279 persons in 18 villages of Buldhana between December 2024 and January this year, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD