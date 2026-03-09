Four minors held for assaulting Manipuri woman in Delhi

15:42





According to a senior police officer, the minors allegedly made comments at the two women. "When one of them objected, a verbal argument ensued, after which the accused allegedly assaulted the woman," the officer said.





The woman sustained minor injuries in the attack and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment, he said. Following the incident, police teams were formed to identify and trace the suspects.





In the subsequent raids conducted by the police, all four accused were apprehended. Police are in constant touch with the victim, the officer said. -- PTI

