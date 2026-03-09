HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four minors held for assaulting Manipuri woman in Delhi

Mon, 09 March 2026
Four juveniles were apprehended in connection with the alleged assault of a Manipuri woman who objected to harassment by them at a park in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the woman and her friend were taking a walk in the park in Malviya Nagar, near the Saket District Court Complex, they said. 

According to a senior police officer, the minors allegedly made comments at the two women. "When one of them objected, a verbal argument ensued, after which the accused allegedly assaulted the woman," the officer said.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the attack and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment, he said. Following the incident, police teams were formed to identify and trace the suspects. 

In the subsequent raids conducted by the police, all four accused were apprehended. Police are in constant touch with the victim, the officer said. -- PTI

