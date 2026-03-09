'Strait of Hormuz closure could raise oil prices further'

16:51





Speaking to ANI, Banerjee said the current situation is unusual because it involves a possible supply shock rather than just a price spike.





"Actually, what we are seeing unfold in front of our eyes is something very unique, which has not happened in the last, I would say, at least 50 years, because it happened during the 1970s when we actually have an oil quantity shock," he said.





He noted that previous crises largely involved price shocks, whereas the present disruption involves a potential loss of a major share of global supply."So all this while we have only seen oil price shocks, be it in 2008, 2011, 2022, but we never faced a situation where around 15 to 20 per cent of the global oil supply suddenly goes offline. And the region with the spare capacity, which is OPEC, is also offline because (of the closure of the) Strait of Hormuz."





Banerjee said the disruption could affect multiple commodities and global supply chains beyond crude oil."In such situation, it's not just oil, it's also gas, it's also fertilisers, it's also chemicals, aluminium. So the whole supply chain of commodities, which has a ripple effect through the commodity chain into agriculture, etc."





"So all those things are getting impacted and we are seeing force majeures getting declared by various commodity producers, commodity processors and also commodity traders because they are not able to find enough quantity in the market at whatever price."





He said India has built a buffer through strategic reserves but warned that such a large supply disruption would affect all countries. -- ANI

The escalating conflict in West Asia and disruption of flows through the Strait of Hormuz could have significant implications for India and the global economy, potentially pushing crude oil prices higher and adding to inflationary pressures, according to Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak Securities.