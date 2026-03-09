HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Strait of Hormuz closure could raise oil prices further'

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
16:51
image
The escalating conflict in West Asia and disruption of flows through the Strait of Hormuz could have significant implications for India and the global economy, potentially pushing crude oil prices higher and adding to inflationary pressures, according to Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak Securities.

Speaking to ANI, Banerjee said the current situation is unusual because it involves a possible supply shock rather than just a price spike.

"Actually, what we are seeing unfold in front of our eyes is something very unique, which has not happened in the last, I would say, at least 50 years, because it happened during the 1970s when we actually have an oil quantity shock," he said.

He noted that previous crises largely involved price shocks, whereas the present disruption involves a potential loss of a major share of global supply."So all this while we have only seen oil price shocks, be it in 2008, 2011, 2022, but we never faced a situation where around 15 to 20 per cent of the global oil supply suddenly goes offline. And the region with the spare capacity, which is OPEC, is also offline because (of the closure of the) Strait of Hormuz."

Banerjee said the disruption could affect multiple commodities and global supply chains beyond crude oil."In such situation, it's not just oil, it's also gas, it's also fertilisers, it's also chemicals, aluminium. So the whole supply chain of commodities, which has a ripple effect through the commodity chain into agriculture, etc."

"So all those things are getting impacted and we are seeing force majeures getting declared by various commodity producers, commodity processors and also commodity traders because they are not able to find enough quantity in the market at whatever price."

He said India has built a buffer through strategic reserves but warned that such a large supply disruption would affect all countries. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran conflict: Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf
LIVE! Iran conflict: Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf

Indian critically injured in Iranian missile attack in Israel
Indian critically injured in Iranian missile attack in Israel

An Indian national in Israel was injured by shrapnel from an Iranian missile and is currently in stable condition after undergoing surgery. The Indian Embassy is monitoring the situation.

'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar on India's position
'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar on India's position

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on India's position regarding the escalating conflict in West Asia, emphasising the need for peace, dialogue, and the safety of civilians, while also prioritising India's...

'Reading statement without...': Oppn demands debate on Iran war
'Reading statement without...': Oppn demands debate on Iran war

Opposition parties are demanding a full Parliament discussion on the West Asia conflict, criticising the government's silence and calling for a contingency plan to protect India's energy security and citizens.

MUST READ! The New Fog of War
MUST READ! The New Fog of War

When everyone has footage and no one can verify it, the loudest voice wins, notes Prem Panicker who begins a daily blog on the War in the Middle East.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO