JNUSU announces referendum seeking removal of VC amid caste remarks row

The referendum will be overseen by former members of the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA), and the results of the same will be released on Wednesday. No response was immediately received from the JNU VC's office.





"Taking into account the casteist remarks made by the JNU VC recently, the referendum will open the field for students to express their opinion on whether the VC should continue to remain in her position or be removed. The voices of the students will be heard," former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar told PTI. JNU, as well as the university students' union, has recently been mired in several controversies. The university campus has seen continued protests since early February, after the university had suspended the four JNUSU office bearers, along with former JNUSU president Kumar, for two semesters.





This suspension had been issued for "extensive damage to university property" during a November 21, 2025, protest at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. This incident was followed by even more protests for revocation of the suspension order, clashes between Left and Right-wing students and alleged controversial remarks on caste made by the JNU VC, which has attracted criticism from students as well as teacher bodies. -- PTI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has announced a student referendum, which will be conducted on Tuesday across all schools of the university, seeking the mandate of the students "on whether the vice chancellor should be removed."