Indian national injured in Iranian missile attack in Israel

Mon, 09 March 2026
16:03
An Indian national in Israel was injured after shrapnel from an Iranian missile struck him in the neck, officials said on Monday. The man, who was injured on Sunday, underwent surgery at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and is now in stable condition. 

"He arrived yesterday in critical condition with a neck injury. The medical team at Ichilov fought to save his life, and he underwent a long surgery. Thankfully, he is now stabilising," a spokesperson for the hospital told PTI. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv is monitoring the situation and visited the hospital to check on his well-being, officials said. It is also in touch with Indian nationals in Israel regularly amid the ongoing hostilities in the region, they said. PTI

