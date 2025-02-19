New CEC takes charge, says 1st step is...

10:20

CEC Gyanesh Kumar





He further stated that in accordance with the Constitution, the electoral laws and rules issued therein, the Election Commission always stood with the voters.





"The first step for nation building is voting. Therefore, every citizen of India who has completed 18 years of age should become an elector and should always vote. In accordance with the Constitution of India, electoral laws, rules and instructions issued therein, the Election Commission of India was, is and will always be with the voters," Kumar said speaking to the media.





Gyanesh Kumar is a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre and is senior to the two other commissioners on the three-member panel that was led by Rajiv Kumar. The other commissioner on the panel is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an officer from the Uttarakhand cadre and Vivek Joshi.





The other newly appointed election commissioner Vivek Joshi also assumed charge as the Election Commissioner in pursuance of Ministry of Law & Justice, Gazette notification dated 17.02.2025. He is a 1989 batch officer of the IAS of Haryana cadre. -- ANI

Newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday took charge and in his message to the voters said that the first step for nation building was voting.