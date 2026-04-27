Light at the end of the tunnel: Pak media on US-Iran talks

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This reported offer surfaces shortly after US President Donald Trump indicated that Iran could contact Washington to negotiate an end to the hostilities, which were ignited on February 28 following joint Israeli and US military strikes. -- ANI

As regional mediation efforts intensify to resolve the West Asian conflict, reports have emerged indicating a significant breakthrough in the diplomatic stalemate between Washington and Tehran. The progress follows the facilitation of indirect communication between the two nations to secure a lasting ceasefire.In a post on X, Kamran Khan, chairman of the media outlet ARY News, highlighted the burgeoning optimism surrounding the negotiations. "Informed sources: Encouraging signs are emerging around the indirect peace talks between the United States and Iran, with diplomatic momentum steadily building. 'Now we are at a stage where we can see light at the end of the tunnel,' mused a source," he stated.This newfound optimism in Islamabad coincides with a significant diplomatic manoeuvre aimed at de-escalating regional tensions, as Tehran has reportedly submitted a fresh proposal to the United States through Pakistani intermediaries.According to news outlet Axios, the framework is specifically designed to facilitate "reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the conflict," while strategically "postponing talks over Tehran's nuclear programme until a later stage."