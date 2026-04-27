'WH shooting bound to happen, anti-govt feeling in India too'

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Secret Service agents detain the suspected shooter

Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar called the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting a public response against US President Donald Trump, noting that a similar feeling against the Centre exists in India also.



Addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Sunday, Vijay Wadettiwar accused Donald Trump of "ruining" the US, dragging it into the West Asia conflict. He also said that people of India are also turning against the central government; however, they are not coming out on the streets to protest.



He said, "As you sow, so shall you reap. As one does, so shall they pay. While in power and in the highest position, the way he tried to control and occupy the whole world, he worked to disturb every country. He worked to establish his control over every country, and his language was such that the whole world is their slave. There was no connection with Iran, yet the attack he carried out along with Israel, that was bound to happen. Today, Trump has ruined the whole of America to fulfil his plans and satisfy his desires."



"Just as it is happening in our country, it happened there as well. So, that was bound to happen. People took to the streets to oppose him; now they are not coming out in India, so these people (the government) think everything is fine. But, the same feeling exists among the people today that the whole of India is also moving on the path of ruin," Wadettiwar added.



The Congress leader also noted that an act of violence should not have occurred against a person sitting in the position of the US President.