What Iran FM Araghchi said after Pak talks concluded

11:52

Upon his arrival in St Petersburg, the Iranian Foreign Minister provided insights into his recent diplomatic missions to Pakistan and Oman. According to the Iranian state media broadcaster, IRNA news agency, Abbas Araghchi described his journey to Islamabad as "very productive" and noted it involved "good consultations."



During these meetings, officials reportedly "reviewed past events and the specific conditions under which negotiations between Iran and the US could continue."



Shifting the focus to maritime security, the Foreign Minister detailed his subsequent visit to Muscat, where discussions centred on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The IRNA news agency quoted Araghchi as saying, "Iran and Oman are the two coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz, making mutual consultations necessary--especially as safe passage through the Strait has become a significant global issue."



The Foreign Minister further explained that the geography of the waterway necessitates a unified approach between the neighbouring nations. "It is natural that, as the two coastal nations of this Strait, we must engage in dialogue to ensure our common interests are met and to remain coordinated in any action taken, as the interests of both Iran and Oman are directly involved," he stated.



Highlighting the diplomatic alignment between the two countries, the IRNA news agency reported a "high degree of consensus" regarding these maritime concerns. Araghchi added that both sides have agreed "that consultations should continue at the expert level" to maintain regional stability and safeguard shared interests.



Building on this regional momentum, the Iranian Foreign Ministeris in St Petersburg to conduct high-level discussions with senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. According to a report by Al Jazeera citing remarks made to Iranian media, Abbas Araghchi stated that he had travelled to Russia "with the aim of continuing close consultations between Tehran and Moscow on regional and international issues." -- ANI