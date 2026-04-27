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Will Rajnath Singh be the next President of India?

Mon, 27 April 2026
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Whispers are being heard in the Thakur lobby in the BJP in UP that Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be elevated as the President of India in June 2027. Primarily, the RSS is keen on Rajnath's candidature for Rashtrapati Bhawan. 

Brahmin leaders are upset with BJP national president Nitin Nabin's  announcement that the 2027 UP assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. 

Pankaj Choudhary, the BJP state chief has already sent in his resignation which will be accepted by June.

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