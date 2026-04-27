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Gave 15 yrs to AAP: Raghav Chadha on toxic work culture

Mon, 27 April 2026
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghav Chadha on Monday announced his exit from the political party he co-founded, alleging a "toxic work environment" and claiming that internal functioning had deteriorated significantly in recent years.

In a self-made video statement, Chadha said he entered politics after leaving a promising career as a Chartered Accountant and dedicated nearly 15 years of his "prime youth" to building the party.

"I didn't come into politics to build a career. I became a founding member of a political party. I gave fifteen years of my prime youth to this party," Chadha said in the video.

However, he alleged that the organisation had changed over time, claiming that it was no longer functioning in its original spirit.

"But today, this party is no longer the same old party. Today, there's a toxic work environment in this party. You are stopped from working. You are stopped from speaking in Parliament," he said.

Chadha further alleged that the party had fallen under the control of "a few corrupt and compromised people" who were working for personal interests rather than public service.

"For the last few years, I felt that perhaps I'm the right man but in the wrong party," he added, outlining three options he had considered before deciding to leave.

He said the options included quitting politics altogether, continuing within the party to attempt internal reform, or moving to another political platform to pursue "constructive politics." -- ANI

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