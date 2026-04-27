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Stock markets bounce back after three days of decline

Mon, 27 April 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday after three days of decline, tracking a rally in Sun Pharma and a positive trend in global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 546.64 points to 77,210.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 169.55 points to 24,067.50.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Sun Pharma climbed over 4 per cent after the company said it will acquire US-based Organon & Co in an all-cash deal at an enterprise valuation of USD 11.75 billion.

Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the major gainers.

Axis Bank, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the laggards from the blue-chip pack. -- PTI

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