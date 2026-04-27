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Why is Iran's FM Araghchi going to Russia today

Mon, 27 April 2026
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10:18
Abbas Araghchi with Field Marshal Asim Shah in Islamabad
Abbas Araghchi with Field Marshal Asim Shah in Islamabad
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Russia late on Sunday after concluding his engagements in Pakistan amid Islamabad's efforts to broker a peace deal between the United States and Tehran.

The visit comes as part of intensified diplomatic outreach by Iran, with Araghchi expected to hold talks with senior Russian officials on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, reported ISNA.

His Moscow visit follows a series of engagements across West Asia aimed at sustaining dialogue amid escalating tensions following the US-Israel attack on Iran.

Earlier, Araghchi made a brief stop in Pakistan after returning from Oman, where he held discussions with top leadership, according to Geo News. During his short stay in Islamabad, the Iranian Foreign Minister met Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior officials as part of efforts to keep US-Iran peace talks on track.

Geo News, citing sources, said Araghchi's visit was significant in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump cancelling a planned visit by American envoys to Islamabad, raising concerns over the future of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

According to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Araghchi had earlier returned to Islamabad following a one-day visit to Oman, marking his second visit to the Pakistani capital within two days. -- ANI

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