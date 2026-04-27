HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RS Chairman accepts merger of 7 AAP MPs with BJP

Mon, 27 April 2026
Share:
11:23
image
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday officially accepted the merger of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs with the BJP, reducing the strength of Arvind Kejriwal's party in the Upper House to three.

After this transition, the BJP's strength in the Upper House has increased to 113.

Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Sahney, Swati Maliwal, and Rajinder Gupta are the seven MPs who have merged.

The Rajya Sabha website now shows that the seven MPs are part of the BJP list of members.

The seven MPs had on Friday petitioned the Rajya Sabha Chairman to be treated as BJP MPs after the merger and the same has been accepted, sources said.

The AAP had on Sunday moved a petition before the RS Chairman seeking the termination of the membership of the seven MPs, who had switched sides.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said he has submitted a petition to Chairman Radhakrishnan seeking the disqualification of the seven party MPs in the Upper House, who recently quit the AAP and announced their merger with the BJP.

On Friday last, the AAP suffered a jolt when the seven Rajya Sabha MPs quit and announced merger with the BJP, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After 6 long yrs Rhea Chakraborty's a/cs will be unfreezed
LIVE! After 6 long yrs Rhea Chakraborty's a/cs will be unfreezed

Iran offers 'new proposal' to US to end war, reopen Hormuz
Iran offers 'new proposal' to US to end war, reopen Hormuz

In a significant diplomatic manoeuvre aimed at de-escalating regional tensions, Iran has reportedly submitted a "new proposal" to the United States through Pakistani intermediaries.

Kejriwal won't appear before HC judge who refused to recuse
Kejriwal won't appear before HC judge who refused to recuse

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has informed Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that he will not appear in the excise case, either personally or through a lawyer.

I'm not a rapist, pedophile: Trump on shooter's 'manifesto'
I'm not a rapist, pedophile: Trump on shooter's 'manifesto'

President Donald Trump described the chaotic moments after a gunman opened fire at the Washington Hilton hotel during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, leading to his evacuation by the Secret Service.

3 killed after bike hits pedestrian in Mumbai's Marine Drive
3 killed after bike hits pedestrian in Mumbai's Marine Drive

Three people died in an accident on Marine Drive in Mumbai after a speeding motorcycle hit a pedestrian.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO