HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Strict security at key UP rly stations post stampede

Sun, 16 February 2025
Share:
20:15
File image
File image
Stringent protocols are being enforced at key railway stations in Uttar Pradesh such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow and Mirzapur following the stampede at the New Delhi railway station and the massive crowds arriving for the Maha Kumbh. 

North Central Railway's Shashikant Tripathi said, "We are strictly adhering to the previously established protocols, which were successfully implemented during festivals like Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami." 

At Prayagraj Junction, entry is restricted to the city side, and passengers are kept in a 'holding area' until their train arrives. 

RPF inspector Shiv Kumar said that crowd control measures are "effective". 

In Varanasi, Ashok Kumar from the North Eastern Railway said the same protocols are in place at Jhunsi and Rambagh stations, where passengers are held in secure areas until their train arrives. 

The security at Varanasi Junction has also been tightened after the Delhi incident. 

Station director Arpit Gupta confirmed that vehicle entry is banned around the station, barriers have been placed at key locations, and security forces monitor the crowd. 

"CCTV cameras track activity around the clock, and platform changes are communicated at least 90 minutes in advance to prevent stampedes," he said. 

Following the Delhi stampede, heightened security measures have also been implemented at Ayodhya's railway stations. 

Separate entry and exit points have been established for pilgrims, and personnel from the GRP and RPF are ensuring safety. 

Over 300 staff members and 200 CCTV cameras have been deployed to handle the daily influx of around 1.5 lakh passengers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak army opens fire along LoC, India retaliates
LIVE! Pak army opens fire along LoC, India retaliates

18 killed, over a dozen hurt in stampede at Delhi station
18 killed, over a dozen hurt in stampede at Delhi station

The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a...

Kin search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede
Kin search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede

Families of those missing in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station are frantically searching for their loved ones, running from one hospital to another, carrying their photos. Many said the hospitals did not allow them to search for...

A look at India's deadly stampedes in recent past
A look at India's deadly stampedes in recent past

The recent stampede at New Delhi Railway station, which claimed the lives of at least 18 people, highlights a recurring issue in India: deadly stampedes. This tragedy is not an isolated incident, as numerous stampedes resulting in...

Rana visited north, south India before 26/11: Officials
Rana visited north, south India before 26/11: Officials

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of David Coleman Headley, could be extradited to India in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana's travel history in parts of north and south...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD