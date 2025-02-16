Strict security at key UP rly stations post stampede

20:15

File image





North Central Railway's Shashikant Tripathi said, "We are strictly adhering to the previously established protocols, which were successfully implemented during festivals like Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami."





At Prayagraj Junction, entry is restricted to the city side, and passengers are kept in a 'holding area' until their train arrives.





RPF inspector Shiv Kumar said that crowd control measures are "effective".





In Varanasi, Ashok Kumar from the North Eastern Railway said the same protocols are in place at Jhunsi and Rambagh stations, where passengers are held in secure areas until their train arrives.





The security at Varanasi Junction has also been tightened after the Delhi incident.





Station director Arpit Gupta confirmed that vehicle entry is banned around the station, barriers have been placed at key locations, and security forces monitor the crowd.





"CCTV cameras track activity around the clock, and platform changes are communicated at least 90 minutes in advance to prevent stampedes," he said.





Following the Delhi stampede, heightened security measures have also been implemented at Ayodhya's railway stations.





Separate entry and exit points have been established for pilgrims, and personnel from the GRP and RPF are ensuring safety.





Over 300 staff members and 200 CCTV cameras have been deployed to handle the daily influx of around 1.5 lakh passengers. -- PTI

Stringent protocols are being enforced at key railway stations in Uttar Pradesh such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow and Mirzapur following the stampede at the New Delhi railway station and the massive crowds arriving for the Maha Kumbh.