HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

EMIs Set To Fall

Tue, 11 February 2025
Share:
08:32
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on retail and small business loans are set to fall as large public-sector banks, including Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda, reduced the external benchmark-linked loans rates from Monday.

The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India on Friday reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent.
While PNB reduced the Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 25 bps to 9 per cent, Bank of Baroda has cut Baroda Repo-Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR) to 8.90 per cent. Bank of Baroda has added a spread of 2.65 per cent over the current repo rate of 6.25 per cent.

Both PNB and BoBs new rates come into effect from Monday.

Among private sector banks, RBL Bank has reduced the repo linked lending rate to 11.35 per cent.

All floating rates of retail loans like housing, auto and floating rate of loans to micro, small, and medium enterprise are linked to the external benchmark.

HDFC Bank, the countrys largest private-sector lender, has increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on the overnight tenure by 5 basis points (bps) to 9.20 per cent from 9.15 per cent earlier.

With this revision, the banks MCLR now ranges from 9.20 per cent to 9.45 per cent.

With a cut in the policy repo rate, external benchmark-linked loans get repriced immediately to reflect the cut, but MCLR-linked loans take up to two quarters to show the change in policy rates. About 40 per cent of the banking systems loans are linked to the external benchmark, and a similar percentage of loans are linked to the MCLR.

While most retail loans are linked to an external benchmark, corporate loans are linked to the MCLR.

Abhijit Lele,  Subrata Panda/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prashant Kishor 'Special Adviser' To Vijay's TVK
LIVE! Prashant Kishor 'Special Adviser' To Vijay's TVK

Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP
Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP

'Knowing that a no-confidence motion would succeed, the BJP central leadership forced N Biren Singh to resign.''If he had lost on the floor of the House, it would have been a major setback for the BJP.'

'Action Needs To Be Taken Against Ranveer Allahbadia'
'Action Needs To Be Taken Against Ranveer Allahbadia'

'He should be made an example of so that others will follow the law.'

Indian eateries in UK under lens for illegal immigrants
Indian eateries in UK under lens for illegal immigrants

The UK Home Office has announced a crackdown on illegal working across the country, targeting restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores, and car washes. In January, Immigration Enforcement teams conducted record-breaking raids,...

BJP faces delay in choosing Delhi CM?
BJP faces delay in choosing Delhi CM?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form its government in Delhi after winning the recent assembly elections. Party leaders have stated that the new chief minister should be chosen from the elected BJP MLAs, with several...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD