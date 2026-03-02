HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Strait of Hormuz must not be allowed to shut down'

Mon, 02 March 2026
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia in the wake of US-Israel strikes against Iran, a leading Indian-American maritime executive has voiced concern over the impact on the crucial oil artery of the Strait of Hormuz and implications for global oil prices.

"Shipping is the hardest-hit industry in any such turbulence in the geopolitical situation," Chairman of maritime company Safesea Group Dr S.V. Anchan told PTI. 

"The Strait of Hormuz must not be allowed to be shut down," Anchan said, calling for urgent action to ensure safe passage of vessels in the area. Anchan said oil prices are expected to rise on Monday in the wake of the geopolitical developments in the region, but added that prolonged high oil prices will be bad for the economy. 


"It's in no one's interest globally, including the US," he said, adding that "blocking the Hormuz is no less than choking the people at large of the region, at a time when even the airspaces are also closed." There are estimates that already 150 tankers dropped anchor outside the Strait of Hormuz and are not going in, he said. 

"It's in the economic interest as well as in the interest of people of the Arabian Gulf Nations to continue the vessels' operations at ports and offer a safe passage to vessels to trade in and out of the Strait of Hormuz, if need be, with the support from Navy vessels," Anchan said. 

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Oman and Iran and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important oil chokepoints. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hard to contact airlines, say passengers stranded in Delhi
LIVE! Hard to contact airlines, say passengers stranded in Delhi

Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia
Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia, conveying India's concerns and emphasizing the importance of civilian safety. The conversation follows...

Iran's military command is gone, op to continue: Trump
Iran's military command is gone, op to continue: Trump

Trump also asserted that US forces had struck hundreds of targets across Iran, including facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and air defence systems.

UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 dead
UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 dead

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has announced that the air force and air defence forces have successfully intercepted a significant number of aerial threats following a large-scale Iranian attack that commenced on February 28.

'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'
'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'

'We need to give Pakistan something serious to think about on its eastern front -- that is the only way to actually help Afghanistan right now.'

