'Strait of Hormuz must not be allowed to shut down'

"Shipping is the hardest-hit industry in any such turbulence in the geopolitical situation," Chairman of maritime company Safesea Group Dr S.V. Anchan told PTI.





"The Strait of Hormuz must not be allowed to be shut down," Anchan said, calling for urgent action to ensure safe passage of vessels in the area. Anchan said oil prices are expected to rise on Monday in the wake of the geopolitical developments in the region, but added that prolonged high oil prices will be bad for the economy.









"It's in no one's interest globally, including the US," he said, adding that "blocking the Hormuz is no less than choking the people at large of the region, at a time when even the airspaces are also closed." There are estimates that already 150 tankers dropped anchor outside the Strait of Hormuz and are not going in, he said.





"It's in the economic interest as well as in the interest of people of the Arabian Gulf Nations to continue the vessels' operations at ports and offer a safe passage to vessels to trade in and out of the Strait of Hormuz, if need be, with the support from Navy vessels," Anchan said.





The Strait of Hormuz is located between Oman and Iran and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important oil chokepoints. -- PTI

