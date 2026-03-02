West Asia conflict widens; Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire

09:30

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said in a series of posts on X that it carried out targeted strikes against senior members of Hezbollah in the Beirut area in response to the projectile fire launched toward Israel, particularly towards the north of the country.





"The Air Force struck a short time ago in a targeted manner, senior terrorists from the Hezbollah terror organization in the Beirut area. In parallel, the IDF struck a central terrorist from the Hezbollah terror organization in southern Lebanon. Further details to follow," the Israeli Air Force said.





According to the military, several projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, with some falling in open areas. In certain cases, no alerts were activated in accordance with policy.





"Following alerts that were activated in several areas in the north of the country, the Air Force intercepted a launch that crossed from Lebanon; individual launches fell according to policy. No injuries or damage were reported," the IAF said in a separate post. In an initial report, the Israeli military confirmed that sirens were activated in several areas in northern Israel after launches from Lebanese territory, adding that details were under investigation. --ANI

The escalating conflict in West Asia widened on Monday as Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, following projectile fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel.