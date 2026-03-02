HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

West Asia conflict widens; Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
09:30
File pic
File pic
The escalating conflict in West Asia widened on Monday as Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, following projectile fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel. 

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said in a series of posts on X that it carried out targeted strikes against senior members of Hezbollah in the Beirut area in response to the projectile fire launched toward Israel, particularly towards the north of the country. 

"The Air Force struck a short time ago in a targeted manner, senior terrorists from the Hezbollah terror organization in the Beirut area. In parallel, the IDF struck a central terrorist from the Hezbollah terror organization in southern Lebanon. Further details to follow," the Israeli Air Force said.

According to the military, several projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, with some falling in open areas. In certain cases, no alerts were activated in accordance with policy. 

"Following alerts that were activated in several areas in the north of the country, the Air Force intercepted a launch that crossed from Lebanon; individual launches fell according to policy. No injuries or damage were reported," the IAF said in a separate post. In an initial report, the Israeli military confirmed that sirens were activated in several areas in northern Israel after launches from Lebanese territory, adding that details were under investigation. --ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hard to contact airlines, say passengers stranded in Delhi
LIVE! Hard to contact airlines, say passengers stranded in Delhi

Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia
Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia, conveying India's concerns and emphasizing the importance of civilian safety. The conversation follows...

Iran's military command is gone, op to continue: Trump
Iran's military command is gone, op to continue: Trump

Trump also asserted that US forces had struck hundreds of targets across Iran, including facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and air defence systems.

UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 dead
UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 dead

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has announced that the air force and air defence forces have successfully intercepted a significant number of aerial threats following a large-scale Iranian attack that commenced on February 28.

'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'
'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'

'We need to give Pakistan something serious to think about on its eastern front -- that is the only way to actually help Afghanistan right now.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO