'Dangerous escalation': UAE shuts embassy in Tehran

08:20

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned Iranian missile attacks targeting both the UAE and the 'sisterly' Sultanate of Oman, calling them a 'dangerous escalation' and announcing the immediate closure of its embassy in Tehran along with the withdrawal of its ambassador and diplomatic staff.





In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Iranian attacks represented a 'blatant violation of state sovereignty' and posed a direct threat to regional security and stability.





The ministry said that broadening the scope of the attacks to include 'sisterly and friendly nations' was unacceptable.





"Expanding the scope of these attacks to include sisterly and friendly nations is unacceptable and condemned by all legal and political standards, and constitutes an unacceptable escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and exacerbates regional tensions," it said.





The United Arab Emirates also strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, considering these 'hostile acts a dangerous escalation, a blatant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to the region's security and stability', the statement read.





The UAE also announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador and all members of its diplomatic mission from the Islamic Republic of Iran.





The decision follows what the UAE described as 'blatant Iranian missile attacks targeting UAE territory'.





"These attacks constitute acts of aggression against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities. These attacks endangered innocent civilians in a dangerous and irresponsible escalation that represents a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter," the ministry said.





The ministry stated that the move 'reflects the UAE's firm and unwavering stance against any aggression that threatens its security and sovereignty'.





It further said the decision comes 'in light of the continued aggressive and provocative approach that undermines opportunities for de-escalation and pushes the region toward extremely dangerous paths, threatening regional and international security and stability, energy security, and the stability of the global economy'.





Further, the UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD UAE) said His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, held a telephone conversation with His Excellency Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence of the sisterly State of Kuwait, to discuss regional developments.





Sharing a post on X, MOD UAE wrote, 'His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense, discussed via telephone with His Excellency Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defense of the sisterly State of Kuwait, the developments taking place in the region and their implications for its security and stability. The two sides exchanged views on the current developments and affirmed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation to support efforts to enhance regional security and maintain stability.'





This development comes amid heightened tensions after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28.





US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law. -- ANI