US used B2 bombers, suicide drones, Anthropic AI against Iran

Mon, 02 March 2026
10:02
A video grab shared on X by US Central Command
The United States used an array of weapons in the strikes conducted against Iran as a part of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday--which included artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, according to a report by Reuters. 

The Pentagon used artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, including its Claude tools, during its attack on Iran, Reuters reported on Sunday citing a source familiar with the situation. The use of Anthropic comes shortly after the US had declared it as a supply chain risk and threat to national security. As per Reuters in it could not determine how the tools were used in the war effort, and Pentagon and Anthropic did not immediately return a request for comment. 

The report further mentioned that the United States deployed its B-2 stealth bombers from the U.S. to strike at hardened, underground Iranian missile facilities with 2,000-pound bombs. Washington had deployed the stealth bomber last year as well during its strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

Reuters mentioned that the US military said it used suicide drones that appear identical, based on photos released by the Pentagon, to the new LUCAS (Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System) manufactured by Phoenix, Arizona-based Spektreworks, however, the company did not respond to requests for comment. 

In a first, CENTCOM also used one-way attack drones modelled after Iran's Shahed drones, the Pentagon said. U.S. Central Command also released photographs and video footage which showcased F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets being used in the strikes on Iran. On Monday morning the US Central Command shared more visuals in a post on X from Op Epic Fury, noting that "strikes continue". -- ANI

