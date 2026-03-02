HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM speaks to Netanyahu, discusses West Asia situation

Mon, 02 March 2026
08:46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the West Asia situation and conveyed India's concerns. During his telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, Modi emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority.

"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," Modi said in a post on 'X'. 

The telephonic conversation took place in the wake of the attack on Iran by the US and Israel and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran also fired a series of missiles towards Israel and several other West Asian countries. 

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday night spoke to the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the attacks on the Gulf nation, saying India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Dangerous escalation': UAE shuts embassy in Tehran
LIVE! 'Dangerous escalation': UAE shuts embassy in Tehran

Iranian missile hits Israeli town, 9 killed
Iranian missile hits Israeli town, 9 killed

An Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem, resulting in significant casualties and structural devastation, as reported by Al Jazeera.The strike caused extensive damage earlier Sunday to...

Oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members attacked near Oman
Oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members attacked near Oman

A Palau-flagged oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members was attacked off the coast of Oman, resulting in injuries. The incident occurred amidst rising tensions in the Middle East following attacks between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Modi convenes CCS meeting amid tension after Iran attack
Modi convenes CCS meeting amid tension after Iran attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) in Delhi to discuss the global situation following the attack on Iran and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei killing sparks mourning, protests across India
Khamenei killing sparks mourning, protests across India

Following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, widespread protests erupted in Kashmir, with demonstrators expressing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.

