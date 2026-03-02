HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Beginning of very end of Iran regime: Pahlavi on strikes

Mon, 02 March 2026
08:59
The US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mark "the beginning of the very end of the regime," according to Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, asserting that the developments could pave the way for the Iranian people to reclaim their country.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Pahlavi described the US action against the Islamic Republic as a "game changer", claiming that many Iranians, both within the country and in the diaspora, have welcomed the move.

"There's no question that this is the game changer we've been waiting for all this time. The jubilation of Iranians at home and abroad shows how much people were hoping for this moment," he said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

"We are so elated by the fact that now we have the beginning of the very end of the regime, because at least we are going to see more and more decimation of this regime, which can only equal the playing field so that the Iranian people could come back to the streets and claim their country back from this hated regime," the exiled Prince added.

Pahlavi argued that the latest strikes go beyond previous interventions, which were primarily aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear programme, noting that the current developments could significantly weaken the ruling establishment and accelerate its collapse. 

"This is like a full decapitation of the regime and ultimately what will expedite its total collapse. The Iranian people have suffered too much to settle for anything less than that," he told Fox News. Pahlavi further stated that he is preparing for a potential political transition in Iran, envisioning a shift from the existing theocratic system to a democratic framework and stated that he is willing to lead a transitional process supported by a broad coalition of Iranians, including activists within the country and members of the military.

"I've been working with a number of Iranians from across the spectrum that are united in this on this purpose. We have the most diverse coalition of people dedicated to that process, representing different parts of the country, including religious minorities, ethnic groups that are all aligned in this national project that we have," he added. --- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Dangerous escalation': UAE shuts embassy in Tehran
LIVE! 'Dangerous escalation': UAE shuts embassy in Tehran

Iranian missile hits Israeli town, 9 killed
Iranian missile hits Israeli town, 9 killed

An Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem, resulting in significant casualties and structural devastation, as reported by Al Jazeera.The strike caused extensive damage earlier Sunday to...

Oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members attacked near Oman
Oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members attacked near Oman

A Palau-flagged oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members was attacked off the coast of Oman, resulting in injuries. The incident occurred amidst rising tensions in the Middle East following attacks between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Modi convenes CCS meeting amid tension after Iran attack
Modi convenes CCS meeting amid tension after Iran attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) in Delhi to discuss the global situation following the attack on Iran and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei killing sparks mourning, protests across India
Khamenei killing sparks mourning, protests across India

Following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, widespread protests erupted in Kashmir, with demonstrators expressing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.

