Crude oil prices surge 10% to $78.52/barrel

Mon, 02 March 2026
08:49
Brent crude prices have surged around 10 per cent amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following ongoing military confrontation between Iran and the United States after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

Brent crude rose to as high as USD 78.52 per barrel, marking a sharp rise in prices as markets reacted to rising geopolitical risks in the region. Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, told ANI that the confrontation between Iran and Israel has shifted from deniable operations to overt kinetic signalling, a transition that carries global implications. 

"The most critical variable is not tactical military superiority. It is energy logistics," Bagga said. He noted that roughly 20-22 million barrels per day, about one-fifth of global oil consumption, transit through the Strait of Hormuz. 

Even temporary disruptions in this key chokepoint elevate insurance premiums, freight costs, and crude benchmarks. According to him, markets are already witnessing sharp increases in war-risk insurance premiums, tanker rerouting and naval escort activity, and higher embedded logistics costs. 

Outlining possible oil pricing scenarios, Bagga said that in the case of limited escalation, Brent could rise to USD 100-115 per barrel. In the event of maritime disruption, prices may move to USD 120-140, while sustained closure risk could push oil to USD 150 or higher. On the role of OPEC, he said Saudi Arabia and the UAE hold approximately 4-5 million barrels per day of spare capacity. However, most of that supply still relies on Hormuz transit. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Dangerous escalation': UAE shuts embassy in Tehran
LIVE! 'Dangerous escalation': UAE shuts embassy in Tehran

Iranian missile hits Israeli town, 9 killed
Iranian missile hits Israeli town, 9 killed

An Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem, resulting in significant casualties and structural devastation, as reported by Al Jazeera.The strike caused extensive damage earlier Sunday to...

Oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members attacked near Oman
Oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members attacked near Oman

A Palau-flagged oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members was attacked off the coast of Oman, resulting in injuries. The incident occurred amidst rising tensions in the Middle East following attacks between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Modi convenes CCS meeting amid tension after Iran attack
Modi convenes CCS meeting amid tension after Iran attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) in Delhi to discuss the global situation following the attack on Iran and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei killing sparks mourning, protests across India
Khamenei killing sparks mourning, protests across India

Following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, widespread protests erupted in Kashmir, with demonstrators expressing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.

