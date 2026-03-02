Sensex crashes over 2,700 points!

09:34





Just this morning, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said Indian capital markets have remained comparatively stable even as global uncertainties persist. "Volatility is there. But I must say that volatility in the Indian case is not as high as in some other jurisdictions, as the data would show," Pandey told ANI in an interview.





He acknowledged that the past year has been very challenging, citing geopolitical tensions, cross-border capital flows, and rapid technological shifts as key factors affecting markets worldwide.

Stock markets go into a tailspin: Sensex crashes 2,743.46 points to 78,543.73 in early trade; Nifty tumbles 533.55 points to 24,645.10.