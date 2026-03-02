HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex crashes over 2,700 points!

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
09:34
image
Stock markets go into a tailspin: Sensex crashes 2,743.46 points to 78,543.73 in early trade; Nifty tumbles 533.55 points to 24,645.10. 

Just this morning, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said Indian capital markets have remained comparatively stable even as global uncertainties persist. "Volatility is there. But I must say that volatility in the Indian case is not as high as in some other jurisdictions, as the data would show," Pandey told ANI in an interview.

He acknowledged that the past year has been very challenging, citing geopolitical tensions, cross-border capital flows, and rapid technological shifts as key factors affecting markets worldwide.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hard to contact airlines, say passengers stranded in Delhi
LIVE! Hard to contact airlines, say passengers stranded in Delhi

Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia
Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia, conveying India's concerns and emphasizing the importance of civilian safety. The conversation follows...

Iran's military command is gone, op to continue: Trump
Iran's military command is gone, op to continue: Trump

Trump also asserted that US forces had struck hundreds of targets across Iran, including facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and air defence systems.

UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 dead
UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 dead

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has announced that the air force and air defence forces have successfully intercepted a significant number of aerial threats following a large-scale Iranian attack that commenced on February 28.

'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'
'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'

'We need to give Pakistan something serious to think about on its eastern front -- that is the only way to actually help Afghanistan right now.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO