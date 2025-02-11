HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Adani To Donate Rs 6,000 Cr For...

Tue, 11 February 2025
Gautam Adani plans to donate over Rs 6,000 crore to build two integrated health campuses called Adani Health City (AHC) in Ahmedabad and Mumbai through the Adani group's not-for-profit healthcare arm in partnership with US-based Mayo Clinic.

The donation will be a part of the Rs 60,000 crore pledge that the Adani family took on Chairman Gautam Adani's 60th birthday. Also, last week, Adani pledged Rs 10,000 crore as 'seva' for social causes during his younger son Jeet Adani's wedding.

The larger part of this donation is expected to go into funding infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development.

The two AHCs will house 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, over 80 residents, 40 fellows, step-down and transitional care facilities, as well as research facilities.

The Adani group has engaged US's Mayo Clinic to provide strategic advice on organisational objectives and clinical practices at these establishments.

Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement. 

-- Sohini Das/Business Standard
