HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Entire Union cabinet, 19 CMs won't help BJP win Bengal polls: Mamata

Sat, 25 April 2026
Share:
20:45
image
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP has deployed its entire machinery to defeat the regional party in the West Bengal assembly elections as almost the entire Union cabinet and CMs of NDA-ruled states are camping in the poll-bound state.

Addressing an election rally at Uttarpara in Hooghly district, Banerjee accused the BJP of giving false promises to migrant workers from West Bengal employed outside the state.

"The BJP is desperate, with 50 helicopters flying into West Bengal as almost the entire Union cabinet, from the PM to home, railway and defence ministers, as well as CMs of 19 NDA-ruled states camping in a single state - West Bengal," the chief minister said.

Compare this with only three helicopters being used by the TMC to campaign across the state. But all this hype and sound and fury will end in a whimper on May 4, she said.

"On top of this, we are seeing central forces wherever we are going. They are bringing in armoured vehicles which are not put to use where such vehicles are needed," Banerjee said.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported statement that "TMC-aided goons would be hung upside down after the results", she said, "As a Union minister and a responsible leader, you cannot utter such words. You are speaking in the language of terror. I know no action will be taken against you. But, I have asked our men to videograph his speech and submit the same to the court."

Alleging that 400 people were brought from outside to her constituency Bhabanipur, she said, "They were driven out. I will ask everyone to keep a tab on every hotel and guest house to identify such people who are helping the BJP."

In a jibe at the PM, she said he went on a scripted boat ride arranged by the Army on the Hooghly River.

"You said we have been peeved at your eating 'jhalmuri' but we know you had got it prepared at home and everything was scripted as the camera was put up already at the Jhargram shop," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iranian delegation leaves Pak without meeting US envoys
LIVE! Iranian delegation leaves Pak without meeting US envoys

IPL 2026 Update: RR vs SRH: SRH fight back with quick wickets
IPL 2026 Update: RR vs SRH: SRH fight back with quick wickets

Punjab Kings pull off record chase, beat DC by 6 wkts
Punjab Kings pull off record chase, beat DC by 6 wkts

Punjab Kings chase down 265 in a record-breaking run-fest against Delhi Capitals as KL Rahul smashes 152 and Shreyas Iyer seals historic win in IPL 2026.

BJP shares Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal 2' pics; 'fake', says AAP
BJP shares Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal 2' pics; 'fake', says AAP

The BJP has launched accusations against Arvind Kejriwal, alleging lavish spending and corruption related to his new bungalow in Delhi's Lodhi Estate, sparking a political row.

'Kejriwal Needs To Learn From Modi'
'Kejriwal Needs To Learn From Modi'

'The entire party is centred around one man and that is Arvind Kejriwal.''Till the time you are in Kejriwal's good books you are powerful. The day you are not with him, you are no one in the party.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO