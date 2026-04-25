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Govt reconstitutes Niti Aayog

Sat, 25 April 2026
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17:32
PM Modi with Ashok Lahiri, new Niti Aayog vice-chairman
PM Modi with Ashok Lahiri, new Niti Aayog vice-chairman
The government has reconstituted the Niti Aayog, appointing Ashok Kumar Lahiri as vice chairman and five full-time members, including economist K V Raju, Director of AIIMS M Srinivas and Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.
 
Making the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a productive and impactful tenure to Lahiri and the new full-time members, including scientist Gobardhan Das and former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.
 
"The Government has reconstituted the NITI Aayog. My best wishes to Shri Ashok Kumar Lahiri Ji on becoming the Vice Chairman. My best wishes also to Shri Rajiv Gauba Ji, Prof. K. V. Raju Ji, Prof. Gobardhan Das Ji, Prof. Abhay Karandikar Ji and Dr. M. Srinivas Ji on becoming Full Time Members of NITI Aayog.
 
"Wishing all of them a productive and impactful tenure ahead," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
 
The prime minister said that the NITI Aayog has emerged as a vital pillar in India's policy-making architecture, fostering cooperative federalism, furthering reforms and boosting 'Ease of Living'.
 
"It serves as a dynamic platform for innovation and long-term strategic thinking across sectors," he said.
 
The prime minister is the chairman of the Niti Aayog.
 Lahiri called on Prime Minister Modi on Saturday following his appointment.
 
A BJP MLA in West Bengal, he is a former chief economic advisor to the Government of India and a member of the 15th Finance Commission. He is not contesting the ongoing assembly election in the state. -- PTI 

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