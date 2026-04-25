Iranian delegation leaves Pak without meeting US envoys

21:18

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan on Saturday evening without meeting US delegation.



According to Reuters, two Pakistani government sources said the Iranian delegation was flown out of Pakistan.



Earlier, Araghchi met Pakistan's top civil and military leaders and discussed the regional situation and the ongoing peace dialogue with the US, as the prospects for a second round of US-Iran talks this week appear to be diminishing.



Araghchi, who arrived in Islamabad late on Friday, met Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday, the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan said on X, but did not provide details about their discussions.



The meeting, as shown in a brief video posted by the Iranian embassy on social media, was also attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, and Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam.



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials were also part of the Pakistani side.



"Araghchi met Munir in a formal huddle and discussed matters concerning peace talks with the US," a senior government official told PTI.



The Iranian delegation later called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the two sides "reviewed bilateral matters as well as regional developments," the Iranian embassy said.



Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Army chief Munir were also present at the meeting, where the two sides discussed the situation in the region, the prime minister's office said.