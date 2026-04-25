'Placement ho gayi': Memes galore as 7 AAP MPs join BJP

17:38

From "placement ho gayi" jokes to Hera Pheri-style confusion and dramatic "washing machine" memes, social media platforms turned into a comedy zone after Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha announced on Friday that he and six other AAP MPs have quit the party and joined the BJP.



Users responded with humour, sarcasm and film-style punchlines, making the political development one of the day's most talked-about online trends.



One widely shared meme showed the famous classroom scene where a student proudly says his placement has happened, with users joking that the MPs had finally received their "dream package" in politics.



Another viral meme used the classic confused reaction --"Yeh kis line mein aa gaye aap?" with users asking how leaders who once attacked the BJP had suddenly found themselves on the same side.



Several users shared the popular "washing machine" meme, showing leaders entering one side with corruption allegations and coming out the other side politically fresh and "fully cleaned".



One meme jokingly read, "Detergent bhi strong hai aur joining bonus bhi," turning the political switch into a full comedy sketch.



Some users compared the move to an employee resigning after years of waiting for promotion and finally getting a better offer from a rival company.



One post said, "Notice period complete, laptop submitted, new ID card issued," giving the resignations a complete corporate office farewell vibe.



Another meme used the dramatic "ab maza aayega na bhidu" reaction, suggesting that political rivalries had now become even more entertaining for viewers.



Users also shared old speeches of leaders criticising the BJP, followed by funny reaction clips showing shock, silence and sudden acceptance, calling it the "best plot twist of the season."



Some joked that the leaders had not switched parties but had simply "updated their political LinkedIn profile" for better career growth.



Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikram Sawhney comprised the other six MPs who have quit the Kejriwal-led party. -- PTI