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Eminent philosopher, Narayana Gurukula head Muni Narayana Prasad dies

Sat, 25 April 2026
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Photograph: @annamalai_k/X
Photograph: @annamalai_k/X
Eminent philosopher, spiritual leader Muni Narayana Prasad, who headed the famed Narayana Gurukula, passed away early Saturday, sources said.

He was 87.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment for a brief ailment at a private medical college hospital in Venjaramoodu here, said sources at Narayana Gurukula, a Varkala-based philosophical and educational organisation inspired by the teachings of saint-social reformer Narayana Guru.

A recipient of the Padma Shri in 2024 and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his contributions to literature and philosophy, Prasad was an engineering graduate before choosing the spiritual path.

He worked in the state government service before joining as an inmate in Gurukula, founded by Sree Narayana Guru's disciple Nataraja Guru in 1923.

Prasad later became the head of Gurukula following the demise of its then chief and prominent philosopher, Nitya Chaitanya Yati.

An eminent scholar and a prolific writer, he wrote several books on various streams, especially on philosophy and spirituality.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in his message, said that Muni Narayana Prasad carried forward the timeless message of Sree Narayana Guru with great wisdom, clarity, and compassion.

"His profound contributions in philosophy, spiritual thought, and in universal values have left an enduring impact on society," Arlekar said.

Noting that his life and teachings will continue to inspire generations to come, the Governor recalled that the contributions of Muni, especially towards the betterment of weaker sections, will always be remembered.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Muni Narayana Prasad was noted for propagating the Guru's teachings, critically interpreting his literary works, and delivering engaging lectures.

He described him as a scholar who deeply imbibed the philosophy of Sree Narayana Guru and presented it meaningfully to the world. He had the ability to communicate profound philosophical ideas in simple language, the CM noted.

Filled with humanism and a sense of equality in both words and actions, he influenced the thinking of many people, Vijayan said.

"With the passing of Muni Narayana Prasad, we have lost a teacher who taught society how to think," Vijayan added in his condolence message. -- PTI

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