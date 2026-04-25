'Left out of disgust, not fear': Raghav Chadha

18:19

A day after his exit from the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that the party has deviated from its core principles and no longer provides space for honest workers.

"Today, every true patriot who nurtured the Aam Aadmi Party with their blood and sweat and joined it with great expectations has either left the Aam Aadmi Party or is leaving it. Every honest, hardworking person feels that there is no longer room for work in the Aam Aadmi Party. The Aam Aadmi Party is now walking on a wrong path that no one wants to be associated with. Consequently, one by one, many leaders have left the Aam Aadmi Party," Chadha said.

Chadha further said multiple MPs have decided to leave the party together.

"The Constitution, drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, empowers elected MPs to leave their party if they feel that it has fallen into corrupt and compromised hands or is going down the wrong path. In this case, not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but seven MPs are leaving the Aam Aadmi Party together, because they believe that the Aam Aadmi Party has fallen into corrupt and compromised hands," he said.

Responding to criticism from AAP leaders, Chadha asserted that the decision was driven by disillusionment rather than fear.

"And those who are saying this, especially the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, that we left the Aam Aadmi Party out of fear, we left the Aam Aadmi Party not out of fear but after being disappointed with the Aam Aadmi Party. We left not out of fear but disgusted with the Aam Aadmi Party," he added.



