'Rashtriya Surrender Sangh': Rahul on Ram Madhav's remark

16:01

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed the RSS as "Rashtriya Surrender Sangh" and alleged that its leader Ram Madhav has revealed the outfit's true nature of "farzi (fake) nationalism" here and "pure servility" in the US.



He was referring to a video of Madhav from an event in the US, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader said that India agreed to stop buying oil from Iran and Russia and also agreed to higher tariffs imposed by the US.



Madhav, however, later apologised, saying what he said was "factually incorrect" as India did not agree to stop importing oil from Russia and had "vigorously protested" the 50 per cent tariff imposition by the Trump administration.



Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said in a post on X, "Rashtriya Surrender Sangh. Farzi nationalism in Nagpur. Pure servility in the USA. Ram Madhav has only revealed Sangh's true nature."



Congress leader K C Venugopal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost his authority to continue in the post, claiming that the senior RSS leader has made a "clear admission" that Modi is "dancing to Washington's tunes".



In a post on X, Venugopal said, "Clear admission by a senior RSS leader - PM Modi is dancing to Washington's tunes.



"There was once a time when the US' 7th Fleet was in the Bay of Bengal, and India didn't budge. And then there is today, where a Compromised PM has handed over India's sovereignty to the US," Venugopal alleged in a post on X.



"India has lost its independent voice on the world stage. After this surrender, it's clear that Narendra Modi has lost his authority to continue as Prime Minister," Venugopal said.



In the video, Madhav is heard saying, "India agreed to stop buying oil from Iran. We agreed to stop buying oil from Russia, facing so much criticism from our Indian opposition."



"We agreed to a 50 per cent tariff... Agreed means -- we did not say anything. We maintained our patience. Fifty per cent tariffs we agreed. Today, in the new trade deal also we agreed for 18 per cent tariffs, higher than what it used to be... I mean, average tariff."



Madhav made the remarks during a event at the Hudson Institute in Washington. -- PTI