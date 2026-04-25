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Iran's Araghchi meets Pak PM amid uncertainty over US talks

Sat, 25 April 2026
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as uncertainties surround the possibility of a second round of talks between Iran and the US.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and  Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir were also present at the meeting. 

"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived at the Prime Minister's House for a meeting with the Prime Minister, and the meeting between the two leaders has begun," PMO said in a statement on X.

"The meeting will discuss the situation in the region," it said.

Earlier, Araghchi met Asim Munir and Ishaq Dar, also the Foreign Minister, separately. 

"Araghchi met Munir in a formal huddle and discussed matters concerning peace talks with the US," a senior government official said here. 

Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late Friday for engagements with the Pakistani leadership. 

There is no clarity on whether direct talks between Washington and Tehran will take place during the visit.

Earlier in the day, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Baqaei said in a social media post that "no meeting" was planned to take place between Iran and the US.

"Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan," he said.

Araghchi, before leaving for Islamabad, said that he was embarking on a timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow, and the purpose of his visits is to "closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments". -- PTI

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