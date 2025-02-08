RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kejriwal's wicket will fall first: Cong's Alka Lamba

February 08, 2025  08:32
image
Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat, Alka Lamba says, "I thank the people of Kalkaji and Delhi. Delhi has given its verdict. No matter what the results are, we will continue to fight for the issues that we raised in elections. If I have seen the biggest liar in my life -- he is Arvind Kejriwal. He just put up allegations and ran away. He will be the first 'wicket' of AAP that will fall in New Delhi. If he is losing, it's obvious that Atishi and Manish Sisodia are also losing."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kejriwal, Atishi, Sisodia trail in early leads
LIVE! Kejriwal, Atishi, Sisodia trail in early leads

Early trends show BJP crossing majority mark in Delhi
Early trends show BJP crossing majority mark in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 42 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 26 and the Congress in one, as counting of votes continues for the assembly election in Delhi. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing in...

Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS

To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

MAPPED: Delhi results, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Delhi results, constituency-wise

Here are the constituency-wise results of Delhi assembly elections.

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?

The BJP may win more seats in the February 5 assembly election, but not enough to trump AAP, notes Ramesh Menon.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances