Kejriwal's wicket will fall first: Cong's Alka Lamba

Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat, Alka Lamba says, "I thank the people of Kalkaji and Delhi. Delhi has given its verdict. No matter what the results are, we will continue to fight for the issues that we raised in elections. If I have seen the biggest liar in my life -- he is Arvind Kejriwal. He just put up allegations and ran away. He will be the first 'wicket' of AAP that will fall in New Delhi. If he is losing, it's obvious that Atishi and Manish Sisodia are also losing."